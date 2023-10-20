A Guy Was Late For Their Date So She Went Home, And He Accused Her Of Ruining Things Between Them For Not Waiting Around Longer

This 21-year-old girl met a 30-year-old guy through a dating app some time ago, and they went out on their first date two weeks back.

Last week, they were supposed to go on their second date, but they both had scheduling conflicts and had to cancel.

They rescheduled their date for last night, and she asked if 8 p.m. would be a good time for them to meet up.

He agreed and said he was positive he could see her at 8, and they arranged to meet at a particular place.

An hour before their date, she sent him a text saying she was ready to go and would be heading over to their date spot soon.

He never replied back to her, but she headed out regardless of the silence on his end. She ended up getting there a bit on the early side since she feels awful when anyone has to wait for her.

She was surprised to see that he was not there yet, and at 7:58, she got a text from him that he was running a couple of minutes late.

She waited and waited and waited, and at 8:25, he texted her again that he’s still 20 minutes away, and she was shocked.

She was upset because it was cold out that night, and the area she was meeting him in is known for having creepy guys that hang around. There she was, all alone, waiting around in her high heels for him.

