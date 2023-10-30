A High School Honor Student Was Stripped Of Her Position As Student Body President And Lost Her College Scholarship After A Video Of Her “Twerking” Surfaced On Social Media

Can you imagine losing everything you worked for all because of a harmless social media post?TikToker @ivangtv is spreading the news about how a high school honor student was wrongfully stripped of her scholarship recommendations for college after a video of her dancing at a party surfaced on social media.

When Jason St. Pierre, the principal of Walker High School in Louisiana, saw Kaylee Timonet, a 17-year-old senior with a 4.2 grade-point average, “twerking” in a video, he immediately removed her from her position as student body president and had her scholarships taken away.

Timonet had been dancing with her friends at a private homecoming after-party that took place after school hours and off of school grounds. The DJ who played at the party posted the video online as a promotional piece. The video has since been deleted.

The next morning, Timonet’s principal called her into his office and informed her that he would no longer be endorsing her for the scholarships, claiming that she had not been representing the school well because of her dancing.

During the meeting, he referred to verses from the Bible and implied that she was going down the wrong path, reducing the girl to tears.

“They basically told me I should be ashamed of myself and that they were concerned about my afterlife if I wasn’t following basically God’s ideals, which made me cry even more,” said Timonet. “I felt like my life was over.”

Initially, St. Pierre refused to budge on his decision, but after the school community expressed their outrage and threw support to Timonet, he released a statement apologizing for his behavior. He announced that he would be reinstating her position as student body president and her scholarship endorsements.

However, the deadline for the scholarships had passed, so there was no way to reinstate the scholarships.

He also addressed how he had overstepped by bringing up religion. “Finally, during my conversation with Kaylee regarding the dance party, the subject of religious beliefs was broached by Kaylee and myself,” he wrote.

