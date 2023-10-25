A Mississippi Woman Considered To Be A “Serial Wedding Crasher” Was Arrested For Crashing Ceremonies And Stealing From Nuptials In Three Different States

Have you or anyone you know ever crashed a wedding?

Wedding crashing has been around for a long time, and people get really into it. But while it may seem harmless and fun at the moment, crashing someone’s wedding, eating their food, and enjoying their open bar is like stealing, and if you get caught, you just might face trouble with the law.

One woman recently arrested for crashing a couple’s wedding in Mississippi is considered a ‘serial wedding crasher,’ as she has been caught crashing weddings and stealing from them in three different states.

Sandra Lynn Henson, a 57-year-old woman from Mississippi, was arrested at the end of September after crashing a wedding.

She was charged with petit larceny, trespassing, and disturbing the peace, as not only did she crash the wedding, but she also ate some of the cake and stole $200 from the wedding coordinator’s purse.

On September 30th, newlyweds Lexi Bolden and Brady Butler were shocked after Lexi’s sister had found Sandra, an uninvited stranger, eating a piece of wedding cake in the bridal room.

After Sandra had been discovered and the wedding coordinator realized money was missing, she eventually handed over the $200 she stole after Lexi and Brady’s family said they’d call the police.

This is not the first time Sandra’s been caught with sticky fingers at someone’s wedding. She’s gained a reputation for being a serial wedding crasher and has several previous arrests in Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee for crashing other weddings and stealing gifts.

Once Sandra had been caught at Lexi and Brady’s wedding, she reportedly had a notebook with her with the details of several other weddings and couples.

