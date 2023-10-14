A Newer Trend For Wedding Desserts Is A Candy Buffet, And Here’s How To Put One Together On A Budget

Couples have become increasingly inventive with the food they serve at their weddings.

Most wedding receptions used to have very traditional menus consisting of sit-down meals served right to you at your table, followed by a good, old-fashioned wedding cake. But now, all kinds of food are being served at a wedding in different ways, from buffets to food trucks.

While wedding cakes are still a huge part of wedding tradition, reception desserts are getting more adventurous, and a newer trend for wedding desserts is a candy buffet.

Not only is a candy buffet a fun way to satisfy a sweet tooth at the end of the night, but it makes a colorful and aesthetically pleasing thing to look at.

However, while they may be fun, a candy buffet can get pricey if you don’t plan strategically. So, here’s how to plan a lovely candy buffet spread for your wedding reception without breaking the bank.

First, you’ll want to decide on the kind of candy your candy buffet should have. You’ll want to give your guests various options without going overboard. So, think of the basic types of candy to stock up on, like chewy gummy candies, hard candies, chocolates, and one or two nostalgic fun candies.

Then, think about the size of your candy buffet. Do you want it to be the ‘main event’ for your reception dessert, or will it be more of a fun additive to the wedding cake you’ll already be serving?

Once you figure out the size of your candy buffet table, you can plan accordingly for how much you’ll need.

When it comes to buying all of the candy, there are two ways to keep it budget-friendly. For starters, look for the candy in wholesale stores where you can buy it in bulk. This will ultimately get you a better deal on the treats and keep your portions large enough.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.