A Vanderbilt University Student Exposed The “Wild” Email She Received From The School’s Chancellor After The Institution Dropped In National Ranking

Recently, a student from Vanderbilt University posted a video to TikTok exposing “quite possibly the wildest email she’s ever received” from the school’s chancellor.

The email was sent to the entire community on campus after the U.S. News and World Report released their list of the best universities and colleges in the nation for 2024, and Vanderbilt University was found to have dropped in ranking.

This year, the media company decided to make some changes in their ranking criteria and take into consideration how public universities accommodate people of a lower socioeconomic status. As a result, Vanderbilt University has fallen from a ranking of fourteen to eighteen.

In her video, the student, Jen (@vintagehappens), pointed out how ridiculous the situation was and showed off screenshots of the email.

“Starting off strong by talking about how disadvantaged we are as a private research university with a like, what–eight billion dollar endowment? We are the real victims here. I hope you keep us in your prayers,” she said with heavy sarcasm.

The email also included the names of other universities, such as the University of Chicago, Dartmouth College, and UCLA, and how their rankings have changed since the previous year.

Furthermore, the email expressed disapproval over how the U.S. News and World Report factored social mobility into its rankings.

“This one’s a banger. Probably like my favorite line in the whole song, saying that social mobility should not be considered a main factor with concerns relating to education quality,” said Jen.

She adds that the university leaders are upset about how they can no longer “take credit for NEPO babies who would be running their dads’ accounting firms regardless of what school they go to.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.