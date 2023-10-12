After Her Sister And Cousin Got Into A “Wedding War” Over Who Tied The Knot First, She Took Her Sister’s Side And Wound Up Removing Her Cousin From Her Own Wedding Completely

This past year, this 25-year-old woman, her sister, 19, and her cousin, 24, got married.

She had been planning her wedding over the last three years, and her wedding date was set for the end of last year.

Meanwhile, her cousin got engaged the year prior to her wedding, which took place last summer.

On the other hand, her sister’s wedding was planned at rapid speed, and her wedding was the first of the three, which happened last June.

“She and her husband have a great relationship and decided to get married to ‘start things right’ with their kid, as both they and my extended family are Christian and believe married parents are important to a child’s upbringing,” she said.

By the time her sister was six months pregnant, it was June, and her hope was to plan her wedding quickly before her daughter was born.

Because the wedding was being planned on such short notice, her sister and her fiancé booked the first venue that had availability. Even though they were on a time crunch, everything came together, and they had a beautiful wedding. More impressively, her sister and her fiancé did all of the planning themselves.

“The challenge is that the wedding was exactly one week before my cousin’s. My cousin hadn’t told us the date until the venue was booked, and we only found out when she freaked because my sister was ‘taking over,'” she explained.

Then, her cousin uninvited both her and her sister from her wedding. After that, her cousin yelled at her sister, claiming that she believed she planned things so quickly because she wanted to make sure she got married before they did.

