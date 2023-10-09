After His Parents Demanded That His Fiancée Sign A Prenup, She Started Crying And Asked Him If She Ever Made Him Feel Like She Only Cares About His Money

After two and a half years together, this 30-year-old guy just asked his 25-year-old fiancée to marry him a couple of months ago.

He says that his fiancée is wonderful, and he never wants to spend a moment away from her. She’s the woman of his dreams and everything he could have hoped for or needed.

Now, his fiancée grew up middle class, while both his mom and dad come from very wealthy families, so he grew up rich.

“I’ve spent the last 12 years after junior college to become a doctor like my parents, and of course, my parents have quite a bit of money and property, which my younger sister and I will inherit,” he explained.

“My mother brought up the prenup first, and I thought it was fine and I would talk to my fiancée first, but we had lunch 3 weeks ago at my parent’s house, and while we were relaxing in the den, my family lawyer walks in and pretty much just hands over the papers to my father and they start talking to her.”

“I stop my father and tell him that I need to talk to her by myself and this is not the right time or way to do this. My mother starts acting passive-aggressive, and it’s turning into an argument.”

At that moment, his fiancée piped up and said she would sign the prenup before stating that with the way the world is right now, his mom and dad are clearly just trying to look out for him.

Regardless of what went down in front of his parents, he was planning on bringing a prenup up to his fiancée at some point, but it happened in a way that he didn’t imagine.

His fiancée has never seemed to him to care about the money he has, and although she makes less than he does at her job, she’s great at her career and loves it.

