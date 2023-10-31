After His Teen Daughter Was Rude To A Fast Food Worker, He And His Wife Made Her Get A Job, Even Though It’s Ruining Her Social Life

This man and his wife have a 16-year-old daughter named Sophia, and Sophia attends a private school where a lot of rich kids go.

His wife actually works at this private school, so they get an enormous discount on Sophia’s tuition.

He wishes they could send Sophia to public school instead of private school, but their local public school district is absolutely awful, so that’s why Sophia is enrolled in private school.

“I truly don’t like how the kids act at that school; the best way is that they are snobby,” he explained.

“My breaking point for this was my son sent a video of my daughter being extremely rude to a fast food worker.”

“My wife and I discussed it, and we agreed she needed to get a job so she will understand that those people deserve respect and how awful it feels for a customer to be a jerk.”

Ever since then, Sophia has gotten a job at Target, and she has to deal with all of the different customers in the store.

Sophia absolutely hates her job, and the kids in her school soon found out that she had been forced to get a job.

This actually resulted in a lot of Sophia’s friends and peers no longer inviting her out to do things since they think she’s now lame for having to work.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.