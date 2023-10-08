After His Wife Cheated With A Guy Friend, He Gave Her A Specific Set Of Rules To Follow If She Wanted Their Relationship To Continue, But Now He’s Not Sure Whether Keeping Her On A “Short Leash” Was The Right Thing To Do

This 30-year-old guy has been married to his wife, who is 31, for five years. But, just last year, she went out with her friend group and cheated on him with a guy friend.

For context, his wife apparently used to go out with her friends often– returning home at about 12:00 a.m.

However, that particular night, she didn’t get back until super late, at about 5:00 a.m. Not to mention, she was extremely drunk, but he chose not to press his wife for more details that evening.

Still, for a few days afterward, his wife was distant and did not really speak to him at all. So, he didn’t find out about the cheating until a few days later– when his wife finally confessed after he kept asking why she was acting so cold toward him.

“I was shocked,” he recalled, “I never liked the fact that she went out to bars and clubs, but she never gave me a reason to distrust her until that night.”

After finding out about the infidelity, he immediately grabbed a bag, packed up his belongings, and left their home, too. His wife kept begging him to talk about the situation, but he simply was not in the mood.

At the time, he felt everything from anger and upset to pure sadness. He knew that was not the right headspace to be in when he spoke to his wife about the cheating, either, which is why he opted to stay with a friend.

Then, a few more days later, he finally agreed to talk to his wife. At that point, she expressed how sorry she was for cheating and swore it would never happen again. His wife also promised to do anything she could to make him give their relationship a second chance.

“I spent the time I was away thinking of staying or leaving, and I hate the fact that I still love her,” he explained.

