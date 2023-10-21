After Months Of Planning, She Canceled A Surprise Birthday Party For Her Friend Because They Expressed Wanting A More Intimate Celebration, But Now Some Of Her Friends Are Furious She Didn’t Just Go Through With It

This woman’s best friend, Sarah, had a big milestone birthday coming up. So, she and the rest of her friends have been planning a surprise party for the past few months.

She was specifically in charge of organizing the nitty-gritty details of the event.

“Invitations were sent, decorations were up, and we even rented a venue,” she said.

“All was set for a memorable evening.”

But then, just one week before the big event, she received a call from another one of their close friends, Alex.

Alex admitted to overhearing Sarah talking about how much she actually hated surprises and big parties. In fact, Sarah apparently claimed that she would much rather celebrate her birthday with a more low-key dinner with a couple of close friends.

And obviously, given the surprise party she had spent so long planning, she felt immediately torn.

“On one hand, we had all these elaborate plans and so many people excited to celebrate with Sarah,” she explained.

“On the other hand, it seemed like Sarah would genuinely be unhappy with the whole ordeal.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.