After She And Her Soon-To-Be Ex-Husband Got Mugged, She Didn’t Visit Him In The Hospital, And Her Son Is Furious Over It

This 50-year-old woman’s husband, 52, is divorcing her.

Over the past two years, they have been trying to have what her husband sees as a civil divorce without too much drama or hard feelings.

However, she doesn’t agree with his view that they are divorcing on good terms because it was his choice for this divorce to happen and not hers.

When their relationship began, she believed that she did all she could to provide him with the emotional support he needed.

But once she had their son, 18, their intimacy dwindled.

Throughout the following 10 years, she was a stay-at-home mother, and she and her husband were only intimate once every several months.

In the last three years, they haven’t been intimate at all. She feels that while she is doing her best to continue emotionally supporting her husband within their marriage, his heart doesn’t seem to be in it anymore.

“My husband told me two years ago that he wanted a divorce but wanted it to be amicable. I cried at the thought of it. My husband didn’t want to mess up our son’s final high school years with one, so we waited. Now, our son is at college, and we’ve seen a mediator, and my husband is planning on moving out. I implored him not to abandon me after we built a life together, but his responses included: ‘I’ll make sure you can keep the house. You can keep my car, too, if you just give it up.’ No emotions. Just offering money as if it mends,” she said.

This past weekend, their son played in his first college football game. She and her husband drove to watch the game, and the last night they were there, they went out to a bar.

