After She Was Excluded From A Family Trip, She Told Her Kids Their Grandma Hated Her

When you don’t get along with your mother-in-law, when she’s still very much the matriarch of your spouse’s family, things can get really tense.

One woman recently upset her husband after she told her kids their grandma hated her after she wasn’t invited on their two-week Thanksgiving vacation.

She’s 31 and has eight-year-old twin boys with her husband. They work full-time and earn enough to comfortably live in their two-bedroom apartment. However, they don’t have as much time or money to go on fun vacations other than the occasional weekend road trip.

Her husband comes from money, and her mother-in-law lives a lavish lifestyle. Recently, her mother-in-law contacted her husband and said she’d like to pay to take him and the kids on a two-week luxury vacation with her around Thanksgiving time.

Her mother-in-law said she wanted to spend time with her “family,” which does not include her.

“She has always disliked me and never considered me part of her family,” she said.

“Partly because I’m not religious, and also because she just doesn’t like me. My husband knows this and hasn’t ever forced me to interact with her, but he still talks to her occasionally.”

Her mother-in-law told her husband that because she wasn’t a real family member, she wouldn’t pay for her to go on vacation with them, knowing there was no way she could afford her own accommodations.

“I was pretty upset about this because I’d love a break too, but I understand that the kids will love this, so I said that, of course, they should go,” she explained.

