Another Mother Asked Her To Stop Having Sleepovers Because Their Daughter Felt Left Out, But She Refused To Take Something Away That Her Own Daughter And Her Daughter’s Friends Really Enjoy

This woman has a young daughter who has a friend group of four girls. All of the girls are between the ages of 8 and 9, and they love to have sleepovers on a pretty regular basis.

But, more recently, one of the girl’s mothers has been forced to turn down some sleepover invites.

Apparently, that particular girl is now dealing with a medical issue. And due to the issue, that little girl is no longer able to attend sleepovers anymore.

“We have asked how we can accommodate her, but the mother says her daughter wants to keep it private,” she said.

So, she left it alone, and the group of girls continued having sleepovers– with a few occurring since the conversation with the other mother.

However, the mother apparently found out, reached out to her, and actually asked her if the girls could stop having sleepovers altogether!

The mother claimed that their daughter is starting to feel really left out because all of the girls are spending time together separately. That’s why the mom suggested that her daughter and the rest of the girls just stick to hangouts during the daytime instead.

Honestly, though, all of the girls seriously enjoy having sleepovers.

“And we are all much more limited on time when it comes to daytime activities due to everyone’s schedules,” she added.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.