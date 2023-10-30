Archaeologists Discovered The Ruins Of A 2,300-Year-Old Ancient Celtic Village In Southeastern Germany, The First Of Its Kind To Be Uncovered In Munich

In southeastern Germany, a team of archaeologists has discovered the ruins of an ancient Celtic village, along with evidence of a smaller Roman settlement. The village is thought to be around 2,300 years old and is located in a field on the outskirts of northern Munich.

Archaeologists have been conducting excavations in the area before construction work on apartments, a school, and a daycare center in a new district was to take place.

During the ongoing archaeological digs, a number of fascinating artifacts and structures from past historical eras have been unearthed. The ancient Celtic village is the first of its kind to be found in Munich. Additionally, the village has remained largely intact, making it an even more incredible find.

Long ago, the village was occupied by people of the La Tène culture. Their civilization reached the peak of their prosperity around 450 B.C., during the late Iron Age.

The Celtic peoples were the first to settle in the land now known as Bavaria, which covers much of southeastern Germany. However, they were eventually invaded by the Romans.

Within the village, the remnants of ancient Celtic houses were uncovered by researchers. They believe that around 500 people may have lived in the village. That is considered a fairly large number for the time period.

Furthermore, a large building stood in the middle of the settlement, surrounded by what appeared to be wooden columns. Matthias Pfeil, head of the Bavarian State Office for Monument Preservation, speculates that the community gathered at the structure to pray.

Researchers also came across three graves that contained the remains of a man and two children. There is not much information available about the funerary traditions of Celtic peoples, so the status of the dead bodies is still unclear.

Brooches, razors, and animal bones were also found at the site. Some of the animal remains included dog bones. After studying them, scientists concluded that the canines had been eaten.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.