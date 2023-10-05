Archaeologists In Peru Uncovered A 1,000 Year-Old Mummy That Still Had A Full Head Of Hair

Mummies and old burial traditions are fascinating pieces of human history.

All over the world, mummies have been excavated and given us so much information about the people and civilizations that came before us.

Now that we’re getting closer to the Halloween season, stories of mummies are even more interesting than ever. One mummy recently unearthed in Peru has archaeologists particularly stunned.

Earlier last month, archaeologists in Peru uncovered a 1,000-year-old mummy that had a full head of hair. Isn’t that wild?

This mummy was found in the Miraflores district of Lima, Peru, and had been discovered at a site named the Huaca Pucllana, which is the location of a large, 72-foot tall pyramid made out of adobe and clay that was said to have spiritual significance.

Researchers estimate Huaca Pucllana was built around 500 C.E. and was eventually used as a cemetery by the Ychsma culture in 1000 C.E.

The archaeologists who discovered this mummy believe it may have been a member of the Ychsma culture, a group that lived along the central coast of Peru before the Inca Empire took power of the country.

Over the years, archaeologists have discovered several burials on-site at Huaca Pucllana.

While this isn’t the first mummy to be discovered on this site in Peru, it certainly stands out, as not only is much of its hair preserved but it was also positioned in a unique way and buried with other artifacts.

Alongside this mummy was cloth, which covered various metal objects and two ceramic vessels. It was buried with its knees bent and feet crossed, a burial custom for the Ychsma people.

