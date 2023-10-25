Archaeologists Uncovered A “Rare” And “Exceptional” Prehistoric Stone Monument At A Near-3,000-Year-Old Funerary Complex In Southwestern Spain

Archaeologists have unearthed a prehistoric stone monument at a nearly 3,000-year-old funerary complex. The find has been called “rare” and “exceptional” because it challenges long-held interpretations of elite figures in southwest Europe around 3,000 years ago.

The ancient painted stone monument, also known as a stela, was discovered in the necropolis of Las Capellanías located in the town of Cañaveral de León in southwestern Spain.

A stela is described as an upright stone slab carved with inscriptions and decorations and used for commemorative purposes.

Decorated stelae from different time periods and traditions have been documented by archaeologists all over the world.

So far, around 300 of these artifacts have been found across the Iberian Peninsula, which is an area of land that stretches between Spain and Portugal.

Up until this point, archaeologists had identified two major categories of figures featured on Iberian stelae from the period 1250 to 700 B.C., when the Late Bronze Age transitioned to the early Iron Age.

The first is the image of the “warrior,” which was thought to represent men because it had weapons, even though only a few of them included male physical characteristics.

The other image depicts people wearing headdresses and pictures of necklaces. These were considered to be female individuals even though only a handful had the bodily traits associated with women.

Stelae from prehistoric Iberia have been studied for over a century. Still, very little is known about them. There is a fierce debate among archaeologists over their meaning and purpose.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.