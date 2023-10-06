As The Foliage Changes Color This Autumn, Try To Catch A Falling Leaf: It’s Said To Bring Good Luck For Months To Come

Autumn is hands down one of the most stunning seasons. We get to watch the trees discard their colorful foliage and lay themselves bare for the oncoming winter.

Have you ever tried snatching a leaves out of the air as they rain down around you? If you successfully manage to catch a falling leaf, it can bring you good luck for the months ahead.

Of course, there are many rituals out there that people follow in an effort to increase their luck, such as placing a mirror across your door, nailing an evergreen branch to new rafters, or hanging up an empty hornet’s nest in your home.

While the traditions above can be practiced at any time, catching leaves is reserved for the fall season. This superstitious practice is rooted in spirituality and is all about connecting with nature and manifesting positive events in your life.

The symbolism of leaves varies among different cultures, but generally, they tend to represent growth and fertility and are associated with the changing of the seasons.

Catching any leaf during the fall can invite good fortune into your life, but the color of the leaf you acquire is said to signify which area of your life luck will show up in.

A yellow leaf indicates that an external change is about to happen, whether it’s a career transition or you’re moving away from home. Whatever it may be, just know that a new chapter of your life is about to start. So, embrace the change, and don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone!

A red leaf is related to love. It doesn’t always mean romantic love, as love can come in all forms. It’s possible that a secret admirer may come forth to profess their undying love for you.

Or you might experience some sort of loving gesture from a friend or family member. Love can also come into your life through the adoption of a new pet.

