Become The Main Character Of Your Own Rom-Com By Incorporating These Classic Looks Into Your Fall Wardrobe This Season

As the weather gets cooler and we long for a cozier vibe in the next few months, we’ll revisit some of our favorite romantic comedies.

A lot of excellent rom-coms like “When Harry Met Sally,” “Love Actually,” and “You’ve Got Mail” all take place during colder seasons and make a lot of us envious of the leading stars’ amazing fall outfits.

So, if you want to channel your favorite rom-com leading character’s fall wardrobe, here are some pieces and outfits that will help you get there.

We’ve got to talk about Meg Ryan, as she has appeared in fall-themed rom-coms numerous times and always looked amazing.

In “When Harry Met Sally,” her character, Sally, was often found in great sweaters and smart-looking clothes. A classic fall outfit, which Meg Ryan sports in this film, consists of a warm-colored sweater, a black skirt, and tights. It’s an easy way to elevate a comfy, cozy sweater and radiate rom-com energy.

The sweater and skirt combo looks great on its own and is the perfect base to pair with your new favorite plaid coat, gold jewelry, and black boots or ballet flats.

Another favorite Meg Ryan rom-com look is her white button-down and black vest from “You’ve Got Mail.” A white button-down in the fall is always a classy look that can instantly make it look like you put more effort into an easy outfit.

Like Meg’s character Kathleen, you can pair your white button-down with a sweater vest to make things more cozy. Throw them on with dark slacks or jeans and your go-to pair of loafers, and you’ll look like a cherished Nora Ephron character.

There have been a lot of actresses who film scenes for rom-coms and other romantic movies in trench coats. For some reason, there’s just something super romantic and classic about trench coats.

