Before You Go On Another Hot Girl Walk, Keep These Tips In Mind To Stay Safe While Getting In Shape

Hot girl summer may be over, but Autumn is arguably the best time to get some cardio in without breaking too much of a sweat. Most women don’t think twice about being out and about during the day. But unfortunately, the reality is that we must stay vigilant when walking alone, even in the light of day.

TikToker Shelby (@shelbysacco5) is sharing a list of precautions she takes to ensure her safety whenever she goes on a hot girl walk.

Number one: do not walk the same route every day. Shelby states that would make it really easy for someone to find out when and where you’ll be. She personally takes a different route every day and even switches up the times she goes outside.

Number two: be aware of “vantage points.” Shelby describes vantage points as private areas where someone could conceal themselves and catch you off guard. She avoids them at all costs.

Number three: do not post on social media about your walk as you are doing it. When Shelby wants to post about her walk, she won’t do so until two or three hours after the fact. It isn’t a good idea to alert people about your absence in your home.

Number four: do not post screenshots of your running routes because people will be able to see where you go and where you live. If you’re feeling proud about your run and want to brag about it on social media (as you should!), post the distance you ran instead.

Number five: never have headphones in both your ears at the same time. Keep one in and one out so you can hear your surroundings. Noise-canceling headphones are a huge no-no for Shelby.

Number six: if someone has their car parked next to the sidewalk and has their car door open, steer clear of them and cross the street no matter what. The reason is that it would be simple for someone to shove you into the car and drive away.

Number seven: trust your gut. Your body and subconscious mind can pick up on things before your brain can even make sense of the situation.

