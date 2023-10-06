Black Cats Have Been Enduring The Stigma Of Superstitions For Centuries, And Here’s How This Came To Be

There’s actually a National Black Cat Appreciation Day, which is August 17, and these felines could use some positive recognition all year round. For centuries, black cats have endured the stigma of superstitions and cultural and historical myths.

It is said that crossing paths with a black cat will bring you bad luck. This belief has persisted throughout the years and is still widely known today, although many people are much less superstitious than in the past. Still, it’s interesting to see where the idea of black cats being associated with misfortune has its roots.

Black cats were actually revered long before they were feared. In some of the world’s earliest civilizations, particularly ancient Egypt, cats were considered divine symbols.

Cats can also be found in ancient Greek mythology. Hecate, the goddess of magic, sorcery, and witchcraft, was described as having a black cat as a pet. At that time, witches and cats were not linked to evil–they were just a part of life.

It wasn’t until the thirteenth century that records depicting black cats as sinister and inauspicious appeared.

When Christianity took over Europe, the church deemed all pagan practices as works of the devil in their efforts to convert people.

However, things escalated when an official document called “Vox in Rama” was issued by Pope Gregory IX on June 13, 1233.

The document stated that black cats were an “incarnation of Satan,” and from there, church-sanctioned witch hunts ensued.

Black cats became affiliated with witches during the Middle Ages. As the church gained power, witches were seen as direct competition, preventing them from acquiring more Christian followers.

