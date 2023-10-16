Calling All Bookworms: These Are The Best Novels To Cozy Up With This Fall Season

Fall is one of the best seasons for tackling your list of ‘must-read’ books. While it’s great to read year-round, there’s something about the crisp air and coziness of fall that makes you want to curl up with a good book.

If you’re starting to get in the reading mood but don’t know what book you want to start, have no fear! Given all the recommendations from avid readers on TikTok and other social media platforms, I’ve been able to compile a solid list of books you may want to read this fall.

The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling

Since we’ve already entered October, you may be in the mood for something that reminds you of Halloween. However, not all of us want to read a scary novel, so a witchy romance novel is a great option. This book is a fun, easy read about witches, breakups, curses, and love.

The Others of Edenwell by Verity M. Holloway

If you’re looking for something a little more spooky, this new historical horror could be right up your alley. This fiction novel takes place on an unsettling Norfolk retreat in 1917 and follows two friends battling their own demons as well as some dark spirits.

Normal People by Sally Rooney

Sally Rooney is quite the trending author these days, and “Normal People” still has people reeling since it was published in 2018 and turned into a hit television series in 2020. As a complicated love story that follows two students with polar opposite social lives as they evolve through high school, college, and adulthood, something about it is reminiscent of autumn. It’s bound to have you rooting for love.

Class by Stephanie Land

