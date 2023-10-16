Coral Cut Is A Spooky Stretch Of Road In Palm Beach, Florida, That Is Home To Plenty Of Terrorizing Tales And Legends

The town of Palm Beach, Florida, sits on a mostly flat barrier island, but the southwest side of the Palm Beach Country Club sits on a huge mound of rock and coral that stands 200 feet tall.

A few other structures were built on top of the mound as well. Eventually, Country Club Road was cut right through it.

This spooky stretch of road, also called Coral Cut, connects the east and west sides of the island. Since it’s surrounded by tall rock walls, the narrow road tends to get very dark at night, lit up only by a single streetlamp, which adds to its eeriness.

Plus, there is a window carved into the south face that is covered by metal bars. Most people who drive along the road don’t notice this opening, although some have managed to spot it, noting that it projects a ghostly glow during a certain time of night when the streetlight casts shadows through the bars.

Over time, the locals have concocted terrorizing tales about the passageway.

The stretch has become something of a legend and is called “Witch’s Wall,” as many believe that it is haunted by a witch. Some say that an evil witch lives in one of the houses on top of the mound, and she would kidnap children on the island, locking them behind the caged window.

Their souls would remain trapped in the coral rock forever unless someone touched the bars to free a lost soul. However, the witch would begin hunting for another soul to replace the one that had been released.

In another story, a woman had lost her husband in a car accident on Country Club Road. Her only son moved away and came back with his family to visit for Thanksgiving. As he drove around the curve one rainy day, the car crashed, and they all died.

Another tale is about a wealthy man who kept his mother imprisoned in a dungeon, where her only connection to the outside world was the gated window in the wall.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.