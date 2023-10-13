Don’t Sleep On The Value Of A Good Morning Routine: These Are Some Of The Best Habits To Set Yourself Up For Success Every Day

Sometimes, we forget just how valuable morning routines are.

I mean, think about it: when you have no idea what it is you need to do in what order in the morning, it can lead to a lousy day.

Of course, you can have a bare minimum morning routine where you get up, go to the bathroom, shower, brush your teeth, and get dressed, but a great morning routine that will set you up for success will bring many more benefits.

Here are some habits to get into during your morning routine that will help you feel a lot more confident and ready for a successful day.

One tip involves a little work the night before. Get in the habit of preparing for the next day, the night before. It’s well known that planning out your outfit, making your lunch, and even getting your breakfast ready for the morning the night before saves you a ton of time.

Instead of scrambling to get everything done in the morning and risking forgetting something, just do whatever you can the night before!

Once you’re up and hopefully didn’t hit the snooze button too many times, drink some water. Starting your day by getting properly hydrated will help you physically and mentally. Getting in the habit of hydrating first thing in the morning will help keep all systems going.

Another great habit to get into in the morning is to take a few minutes and set your intention for the day, pray or meditate, and review your goals. Focus on what you need to get done and the kind of day you want to have.

If you want to start your day off feeling amazing, you should try and get some form of movement in.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.