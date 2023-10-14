Don’t Waste Anymore Time Surrounded By Reminders Of Your Ex: Here’s How To Get Rid Of Their Stuff, Reclaim Your Space, And Take Back Control Of Your Home Decor

When you break up with someone you lived with, it can be hard to resist the urge to lay around your once-shared home and get emotional looking at your ex’s leftover belongings.

It can also be hard to resist the urge to chuck all your ex’s things out the window and make things even messier.

However, you shouldn’t waste your time doing either of those things. There are ways to rid your space of your ex’s belongings, reclaim your space, and feel in control of this next phase of your life.

Rid Yourself of Reminders

That photo of the two of you on your nightstand needs to go. So does the Valentine’s Day card you’ve been holding on to, the stuffed animal they won for you at a carnival, etc. While it may seem really hard and sad to get rid of any gifts or momentos your ex gave you, it’s necessary during a breakup.

Remember, your home is your space now. How can you start fresh and impress people with your new single lifestyle if there are pictures of your ex everywhere?

Change Your Bedding

If you still have the same sheets and bedding from when you lived with your ex, it’ll only remind you of all those sweet moments snuggling up together. Swapping out your bedding for new sheets and a new comforter is one of the best ways to revamp your bedroom, giving you a much-needed fresh start.

Repaint or Get Some Wallpaper

