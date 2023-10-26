During An Excavation In A 3,000-Year-Old Ancient Egyptian Cemetery, Archaeologists Discovered A Colorful Coffin Belonging To The Daughter Of A High Priest

An excavation conducted in an ancient Egyptian cemetery has yielded hundreds of unexpected finds. The most notable artifact that archaeologists discovered was a colorful coffin belonging to the daughter of a high priest.

Aside from the colorful casket, they found decorative ornaments, amulets, and stone and wooden coffins—several of which contained mummified bodies.

According to Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the 3,000-year-old cemetery was unearthed at the Tuna el-Gebel necropolis, which is located about 170 miles south of Cairo.

The cemetery dates back to the New Kingdom of ancient Egypt, which spanned from the sixteenth to eleventh centuries B.C. Researchers determined that the site served as a burial ground for high-ranking officials and priests of that time period.

The vibrantly colored, engraved casket was the daughter’s of the high priest of an ancient Egyptian god named Djehuti, or Thoth. This deity is frequently depicted as a man with the head of a monkey or an ibis.

Thoth was a significant figure in ancient Egyptian mythology and played a number of key roles. For instance, Thoth is recognized as the inventor of the art of writing and is also thought to have served as a representative of Ra, the sun god.

Two wooden boxes that held canopic jars and a set of “ushabti” sculptures were found next to the coffin of the high priest’s daughter.

Ancient Egyptians used canopic jars for storing organs that were extracted from the body during the process of mummification.

The lungs, liver, intestines, and stomach were removed in order to preserve them for the afterlife.

