During An Excavation In Turkey, Archaeologists Recently Uncovered Remarkably Well-Preserved Brain And Skin Remnants From Two People Who Lived During The Bronze Age

While conducting an excavation in Turkey, a team of archaeologists discovered brain and skin remnants that were surprisingly well-preserved from two people who lived 3,700 years ago during the Bronze Age.

The excavation took place at Tavsanli Mound in Turkey’s Kütahya province, which is located in the west of the Anatolian peninsula.

When looking at it from above the ground, Tavsanli Mound resembles a heart shape. Therefore, it is referred to as the “Heart of Western Anatolia.” The mound is an especially significant archaeological site in Turkey because it is thought to be rife with information on how past cultures in the region communicated with each other.

According to the chairman of the archaeology department at Bilecik Seyh Edebali University, Erkan Fidan, the mound is the area’s oldest settlement and was probably the capital in the Bronze Age.

Fidan led the excavation and was accompanied by 25 experts working with the university and the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Researchers from the university have said that the latest findings mark the first time that skin remains have been found in the country. Although ancient brain remains had previously been discovered about four or five times in Turkey, they are still incredibly rare.

One set of remnants belonged to a young man between the ages of 15 and 18, and the other was a middle-aged man between 40 and 45.

Both sets of remains had been carbonized by heat, which is how the brain tissue inside the skull was able to be preserved. It also explains how skin found in one of the skeletons between the abdomen and chest could stay intact. Carbonization is a process in which material is converted into carbon through extreme heat during fossilization.

Experts believe that the city was attacked around 1700 B.C. and caused the entire place to burn to the ground. They also determined that the two individuals tried to flee during the attack when their homes were set ablaze.

