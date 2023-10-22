“Favorite Things Parties” Are The Perfect Way To Give And Receive Gifts That You Know And Swear By: Here’s How To Host One

If you love exchanging gifts with friends and family over the holidays but are getting bored of the same secret Santa and white elephant routines, you should try the latest trending party style, a “favorite things party!”

These parties began trending during the holidays last year, and they’re still making a powerful impact when it comes to spending quality time with friends and family.

So how does a favorite things party work?

Well, it has to do with gifting your friends and family items you love or consider your “favorites.” For instance, a moisturizer you swear by or a candle you’re obsessed with.

Everyone in attendance must bring their favorite item(s) and then exchange them for a different item that a guest picked.

If you’re considering throwing a favorite things party this holiday season or any time of year, here are some tips to get you started.

First, you’ll want to think of how many people you want to invite, as the gift exchange rules can be adjusted based on how many guests there are. Then have some fun with your invitations and send them out, leaving your guests enough time to shop for their items before the party!

Now it’s time to choose how you’ll want to approach gift giving, as there are several ways to lay out the rules of a favorite things party. I prefer the “3 favorite things” approach. Here’s how it works:

Start by setting a strict budget for each item based on what your guests would be comfortable with. For instance, you can tell your guests that the item they pick out must be $25 or less.

