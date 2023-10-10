Hallo-Weekend Is Almost Here: These Are The Cutest Group Halloween Costumes To Rock With Your Friends This Year

Halloween season is officially here!

Before we know it, Hallo-weekend will be here, and there’s nothing worse than only having a day or two to plan your Halloween costume.

While solo and romantic couples costumes can be super fun, sometimes, it’s best to plan group Halloween costumes with your friends. Many of us go out with groups of friends on Halloween anyway, so why not make your costume a group project?

Here are some ideas for Halloween costumes you can wear with your group of friends or one of your B.F.Fs!

Angel and Devil

This iconic friendship duo costume is usually really easy to put together. If you want to be the angel, look for a halo and feathery pair of wings to wear with a white dress or outfit. If you’re the designated devil, pick out a great pair of horns, a sassy red top, and black accessories.

Little Red Riding Hood and The Big Bad Wolf

This costume duo is a great option if you or your friend love a cute animal-themed costume while the other person would rather stay human for the holiday. The Big Bad Wolf can wear a cute cocktail dress, buy furry wolf ears, gloves, and tail, and then draw on a black nose. Little Red Riding Hood mostly needs her cute red cloak and a folklore-inspired dress underneath!

Good Witch and Wicked Witch

