He Admitted That He Doesn’t See A Future With A Girl He’s Casually Seeing Because He Would Never Seriously Date A Single Mother

This guy realizes that he cannot speak for all men in the world. But personally, he would never choose to enter a serious relationship with a single mom.

That’s why he only began casually seeing a 31-year-old woman recently who has a 5-year-old child.

Sure, he has met her son a couple of times, but only on “fleeting” occasions when he went to her home and was forced to interact with him. And for the most part, he and the woman have just been engaging in casual intimacy.

“I thought we had an understanding of our casual friends-with-benefits arrangement as we discussed it when we started seeing each other,” he added.

But, just yesterday, the woman went over to his home and started asking questions about their future together.

He was taken aback and asked what she meant by “future.” Still, she doubled down, asking how he envisioned moving forward with her.

At that point, he was forced to “begrudgingly” tell her that he actually didn’t see a future with her at all. Then, he kept trying to dodge further discussion of the topic.

However, the woman wouldn’t stop “pestering” him, so he was eventually forced to tell her the honest truth.

“I finally told her that I would never take dating a woman with a child seriously. My future partner is only going to have my children, no one else’s,” he revealed.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.