He And His Wife Took Down A Dangerous Tree In Their Neighborhood, And Now Their Neighbors Are Excluding Them And Their Children From Events

For several years, this 43-year-old man and his wife, 41, have been asking the city to remove a tree located in front of their neighbor’s house.

Less than a year ago, the city accepted their request and cut down the tree.

He and his wife requested the tree’s removal because it dangerously leaned in the direction of their house and it was lifting up the sidewalk. They both knew that the tree was hazardous.

In the past, he and his wife got along wonderfully with their neighbors. Now, their neighbors deeply despise them.

“They are also the most active house in the neighborhood. They host lots of BBQs and holiday events, none of which we have been invited to since the tree came down,” he said.

While he and his wife are hurt by this, their 7-year-old daughter is even more devastated. She used to play with their neighbor’s daughter often, and while she still does play with her during the school day, she’s heartbroken that their family is excluded from all of these neighborhood activities.

Not long ago, he and his wife were on a walk with their children, and they saw their neighbors.

“Our daughter asked if their backyard pumpkin carving was happening soon. The neighbor’s wife told her she wasn’t sure, which was a lie (I saw them unload a ton of pumpkins from their car the other day) and one that our daughter will certainly find out about since we can see directly into their backyard from ours,” he explained.

A couple of days ago, he and his wife went to their neighbor’s house to try to have a discussion and come to some sort of an understanding.

