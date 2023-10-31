He Became A Millionaire This Year, But He Hasn’t Told Anyone, Including His Wife, And He Isn’t Sure If He Should

For the last decade, this 33-year-old man has worked for himself.

When he first ventured into self-employment, he did business in his name.

Seven years ago, he started an LLC.

Once he started making a decent amount of money, he decided to create his LLC.

His business is similar to Bitcoin in that the profits can be pretty unpredictable.

In 2013, his profits were about $4,200, and in 2014, they were $76,000.

Clearly, the last decade has been a wild ride for him.

This year thus far, his profits are higher than the last decade’s profits combined.

Growing up, his family lived in poverty.

