He Broke Up With His Girlfriend Because She Claimed That She Was Pregnant With Another Man’s Baby As A Prank

This 20-year-old man and his girlfriend, 21, have been dating for a year.

They attend colleges two states away from one another, so they have been in a long-distance relationship.

In the beginning, things were great.

But as their relationship progressed, his girlfriend started getting mad about things that he personally didn’t think were that big of a deal.

For example, he said that his girlfriend would be furious if he followed celebrities such as Zendaya on social media or if he remained friends with women who he’d been friends with before their relationship began. These female friends were also in their mutual group of friends.

Later, he noticed that while she held him to these specific standards, she seemed to act hypocritically. His girlfriend would often gush about male celebrities that she thought were cute, and she would share their social media posts.

“There have been many times where she would give me ultimatums and tell me if I didn’t do something (removing women I’ve known for years from social media), she would break up with me,” he said.

As of late, during their fights, his girlfriend purposely goes out of her way to make him feel terrible.

A couple of days ago, she texted him and claimed that she was pregnant.

