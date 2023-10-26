He Broke Up With His Girlfriend Because She Tried To Change Her Appearance To Resemble His Late Wife

For seven years, this 35-year-old man was married to his wife, Laura. They had a son together who is now 10-years-old.

She was the absolute love of his life, and they adored each other. Tragically, when they were both 28, a doctor discovered that Laura had a rare form of cancer.

Five months later, Laura passed away. Understandably, he and his son were devastated, and he struggled with his grief for a long time after her death.

In order to try to cope with their grief in a healthy way, he and his son attended therapy each week right after Laura’s passing.

Grief is never easy for anyone, and while he and his son have had a difficult time, he believes that they have come so far in regard to their mental health and their grief journeys.

He didn’t want to date for quite a while, so instead, he spent his time focusing on his interests and hanging out with his friends and family.

About a year ago, he met Kayla, 33, at an event put on by the company he works for.

During the work event, he learned that he and Kayla have an interest in common that not a lot of people in the area have, so they had a blast talking about it together.

As time progressed, he and Laura started going on dates.

