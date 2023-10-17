He Called 911 After Thinking He Caught A New York City Apartment Fire, But He Later Learned A Neighbor Just Had A Video Of A Yule Log Playing On Their TV

Does anyone else love to put on a good old Yule log in the colder months? There are so many nice Yule log videos on YouTube and other sites that have lovely crackling fireplace sounds, and some even play Christmas songs!

While these Yule log videos are great for putting on your TV and playing in the background as you work, do things around the house, or take a nice nap, you might want to make sure no one can see inside your home or apartment while you enjoy them.

After all, a neighbor or passerby might just think your home is on fire.

Kieran Murray (@kieranknightley) recently thought he saved someone’s life after seeing what he thought was an apartment fire from his window in New York City and calling 911. As he documented the process on TikTok earlier this month, he eventually learned he was wrong.

“The craziest thing just happened,” says a frantic Kieran in his viral TikTok video.

“I saw a fire in a building and called 911.”

Kieran then cuts to footage of the view of the “fire” in someone’s window in the apartment across the street from his, then two large fire engines pulling up to the apartment building.

What could’ve been a horribly dangerous situation was quickly diffused when Kieran was informed the fire wasn’t what he thought it was.

“As it turns out, it was just an eight-foot TV with a Yule log on it.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.