He Called His Half-Sister’s Boyfriend A Creep To His Face Because The Guy Is 32 And His Half-Sister Is Only 18

This 30-year-old guy has a younger half-sister named Lara, who is only 18. But despite their large age gap, he and Lara are still pretty close.

They share the same mother but have different dads. Unfortunately, Lara’s dad was not around for long while she was growing up.

“And it has definitely shown in her relationships with men,” he said.

In fact, Lara recently started dating a man who is 32-years-old.

Apparently, he and Lara’s boyfriend go to the same gym. So, even though they aren’t friends, they do know each other through mutual friend groups.

Just last night, he also went over to his mother’s house for dinner, and Lara’s boyfriend, whose name is Brian, was there.

Now, to be clear, his mother does not approve of Lara’s relationship, given the large age gap.

“But, she doesn’t want to push Lara even closer to Brian, so she invited him over,” he detailed.

Still, the dinner was definitely awkward, and he was quite short with Brian throughout the entire meal. Then, he eventually said goodbye and started to head out to go home.

