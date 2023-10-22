He Cut His Mom Out Of His Life And Said He Didn’t Want To Speak To Her Anymore Because He Didn’t Approve Of His Mom’s New Boyfriend, Who Is Over 20 Years Younger Than Her

This 30-year-old man decided to cut his 60-year-old mom out of his life after she started dating a 37-year-old guy, who he just doesn’t approve of.

To be clear, he is completely fine with his mom entering the dating pool again. In fact, after his father passed away in 2020, he encouraged his mom to get back out there.

However, he met her new boyfriend on his birthday a few weeks ago. And he immediately didn’t like the dynamic he sensed between them.

First of all, he realized that his mom paid for the guy’s dinner and all of his drinks when they went out. His mom’s boyfriend also cursed a ton and actually told his mom to “shut up” after they’d had a few drinks.

“This, of course, doesn’t sit right with me at all,” he said.

“If the guy was brave enough to tell her to shut up in front of me in my own home, how comfortable is he really?”

That’s why he and his mom’s boyfriend ultimately got into a verbal argument, and his mom opted to leave shortly afterward.

Then, the following day, his mom apologized for bringing her boyfriend to his birthday celebration. She also claimed that she wasn’t going to speak to the guy anymore.

Well, this past weekend, he realized that his mom had lied straight to his face.

