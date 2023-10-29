He Dated A Guy Who Was Seriously Into Fitness, And Once, When He Ordered Carbs At A Restaurant, The Guy Actually Reached Over The Table, Took The Buns Off His Sandwich, And Claimed He “Deserved To Date Someone With A Six-Pack”

In honor of spooky season, TikToker Tell Williams (@tell.williams) is sharing a horrifying dating experience that will probably frighten you more than any blood-sucking vampire or murderous clown.

When he was 22-years-old, he dated a guy who was extremely into fitness. It seemed to be the only thing that was ever on his mind.

“And this man, I am convinced, only had two thoughts ever find their way accidentally into his brain. That was protein shakes and the gym,” said Tell.

The guy talked about exercise and muscles incessantly. However, the really strange part was the fact that although he was “super ripped,” he didn’t seem to take working out very seriously.

He would work out while dressed in khakis and a t-shirt for twenty minutes per day. The guy would always try to get Tell to work out with him. But by the time Tell was done warming up, he had already finished with his entire exercise routine.

At the time, Tell didn’t think anything of it, mesmerized as he was by his perfectly sculpted muscles. He would also find subtle ways to point out to Tell what he should and shouldn’t eat.

One day, they went out to dinner, and he suddenly abandoned all pretenses of being polite, getting straight to the point instead. Tell ordered a sandwich, which, of course, has carbs. When the food arrived, his date expressed his displeasure by reaching over, taking the buns off, and handing them to the waiter.

“And this man looked at me in the eye like he had just saved me from eating poison. He said, ‘I work really hard on my body, and I deserve to date someone with a six-pack,'” recalled Tell.

The waiter gasped, and Tell was absolutely embarrassed. Still, he decided to stay for the date because he wanted a free meal. What’s more, he even continued dating him for another couple of weeks.

