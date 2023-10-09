He Divorced His Wife Because He Didn’t Want Her To Become A Stay-At-Home Mom, But She Did It Anyway

This 30-year-old guy got married to his wife, who is also 30, about five years ago. But they started dating all the way back in high school, and when they met, he loved how ambitious, smart, and driven his wife was.

“We bonded over academics and nerd stuff, and we had both landed good jobs in the same city right after college,” he recalled.

Then, three years after tying the knot, they had their first child. He and his wife decided that she would take six months off of work after the birth of their kid. Afterward, they would send their baby to daycare.

Yet, once the six months were up, his wife shocked him. Apparently, she refused to return to work and send their baby to daycare.

His wife argued that if he worked extra hours, they could afford to live on a single income. Plus, she also claimed that, by being a stay-at-home parent, they would be saving money on childcare costs.

Finally, his wife thought that staying home was the best thing for their child, too.

Still, he was not on board with the plan and refused. In his mind, daycare is “normal.”

“And if it was only me working, I would have to work way more hours, be exhausted, and not spend as much time with my child,” he reasoned.

“I said if she was scared about daycare, we could work in different shifts to stay home with our baby. Like tag team.”

