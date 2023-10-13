He Doesn’t Want His Girlfriend To Be A Stay-At-Home Mom Since He Isn’t Comfortable Being The Sole Provider For Her Two Kids, Who His Girlfriend Had During A Previous Relationship

Since May of 2022, this 28-year-old man has been in a relationship with Amy, 29.

They met through a mutual friend of theirs, and their relationship had been going smoothly.

However, that changed several days ago.

Amy has twin sons from a previous relationship, and her sons are 7 years old.

He has had a great relationship with Amy’s sons.

As the relationship progressed, they started to have discussions about moving in together, and they were trying to figure out the logistics of how this would pan out with her children.

He thought they were on the same page, but one day, Amy suggested that while apartment hunting, they should be looking for an apartment where he would be able to afford the rent on just his income since she wanted to be a stay-at-home mother.

He and Amy had already agreed they wouldn’t be having more children, and two years ago, he made the decision to be sterilized, which Amy is aware of.

“She said it’s always been her dream to be a stay-at-home mother for her kids, and the boys will benefit a lot from always having her home. She said she knows it’ll be a lot for me to take on, but she would appreciate it if we could talk about it and possibly make it happen as soon as we move in together,” he said.

