He Doesn’t Want His Wife To Have A Second Child Since He Was So Traumatized Over What Happened With Her First Pregnancy

This 33-year-old man and his wife, also 33, had a baby 10 months ago.

Last year, during his wife’s pregnancy, she was extremely ill.

The smell of food made her feel nauseated, so he had to spend a lot of money eating at restaurants.

Since he was the only one working and his wife didn’t have a job, going out to eat all the time was quite costly.

Plus, he didn’t enjoy going to restaurants much in the first place, but he didn’t have much of a choice. He didn’t want to make his wife sicker by cooking at home, even though he liked making food himself much better.

Unfortunately, he and his wife don’t live in a city with a ton of options for restaurants. The main restaurants in their hometown are Panda Express, Olive Garden, and Chipotle.

Also, his wife is a bit messy and disorganized.

During her pregnancy, she would rest on the couch and then move to the bedroom and never cleaned up after herself.

From Monday through Friday, he worked from about 5:30 a.m. or 6:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., and after coming home, he would have to clean up after his wife and put everything back where it was supposed to be.

