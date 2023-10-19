He Doesn’t Want To Hire His Brother For Help On The Weekends Anymore Since He Realized He Didn’t Need It, But His Brother Just Had A Baby And Was Relying On The Extra Cash

A while ago, this guy started selling items at flea markets on the weekends in order to earn some extra cash.

At the time, he also hired his brother to go with him, help him set up at the market, and keep a general eye on things. Plus his brother also helped him deal with any customers.

In exchange for his brother’s help, he paid his brother about 20% of the sale value.

“Which on really good weekends can be a few hundred dollars,” he said.

However, just a few weekends ago, his brother’s girlfriend went into labor and had their baby. So, his brother obviously was unable to go down to the flea market to help him out.

This left him without any other assistance, and he was forced to do everything on his own. But, to his surprise, it actually was not as hard as he had anticipated.

Sure, he definitely had to do more work than if his brother were there, and he was obviously more exhausted by the end of the day.

“But it was totally doable for me on my own,” he admitted.

That’s why, ever since his brother’s baby arrived, he hasn’t hired his brother to help him at the flea market again. While this makes sense for him, though, his brother is really upset about it.

