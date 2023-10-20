He Exposed His Ex-Wife On Social Media For Lying In Family Court And Trying To Steal $18,000 From Him

In 2012, this 38-year-old man’s then-wife filed for divorce and moved out.

Once the divorce was final, they had a joint custody agreement, but his ex-wife had primary physical custody of their children.

Due to this, the court ordered him to pay her $50 per week in child support.

Not long after this stipulation was put in place, his ex came up with the plan for her to claim their two children on her taxes rather than having him pay $50 a week. In her view, it was easier that way and equaled out to the same amount of money, and he agreed to this.

In June 2022, he had custody of his children, who are now teenagers.

His ex was engaged, and her fiancé was arrested on assault charges, as well as charges related to child endangerment.

Tragically, one of his daughters was the victim of his ex’s fiancé.

After the arrest, CPS removed their children from his ex’s and placed them with him. His ex faced neglect charges, and she pled guilty.

Despite the abuse his ex’s fiancé inflicted on their daughter, she is still engaged to him.

