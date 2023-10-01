He Extended An Olive Branch And Asked His Older Sister To Be His Best Man At His Wedding, But His Sister Just Degraded Him The Entire Day

How would you feel if someone tormented, teased, and took attention away from you on your wedding day?

This happened to one man whose older sister gave him a lot of grief throughout his wedding planning process. Unfortunately, her behavior wasn’t much better on his actual wedding day.

He’s 26-years-old and has always had a complicated relationship with his 29-year-old sister, Willow. They would torment each other as kids, but most of it was on Willow, as she constantly bullied and stressed him out over the years.

Six years ago, he met his new wife and the love of his life, Carla. When he first introduced Carla to Willow, she treated her just as poorly as she’s treated him. It was like she was projecting her dislike for him onto Carla.

When he and Carla got engaged, he decided to see if getting Willow involved in his wedding would heal their sibling relationship.

“The past few years, my sister had let up on the tormenting, and I thought we were in a decent spot,” he explained.

“So, I had asked her to be my best man. She’s never been part of a wedding and always wanted to be for as long as I can remember, so I thought this would be a good olive branch.”

During his bachelor party, he invited Willow, and she was surprisingly well-behaved for the most part.

She drove everyone around and made little gifts for the rest of the groomsmen. While she still did the occasional obnoxious thing, it wasn’t as bad as he thought it would be.

