He Fed His Toddler Son Fruit Loops At His Godson’s Gluten-Free Birthday Party And Got Accused Of Ruining The Big Day

This 25-year-old man and his son, 2, were invited to his 7-year-old godson Tim’s birthday party.

Originally, he wasn’t Tim’s godfather. At first, Tim’s uncle (Tim’s father’s brother) was going to be the godfather.

Tim’s uncle was his best friend, but he tragically received a pancreatic cancer diagnosis and passed away several months afterward.

“One of his wishes was that I would take over as Tim’s godfather, as he wasn’t sure if he was even going to be alive by the time he was born,” he said.

While he adores Tim, he doesn’t have any relation to Tim or his family, and, unfortunately, there’s always been a lot of tension between him and Tim’s family.

Tim’s family has strong political views that drastically differ from his, and they’ve clashed over their opposing views. Because of these disagreements, Tim’s family doesn’t hang out with him very often.

The only occasions in which he sees Tim are during his birthday and for some holidays, during which Tim’s family is civil toward him but not overly friendly.

Recently, though, it seemed like Tim’s family had had enough of him, and he thinks the reason they got so upset was over something relatively silly.

“Tim is gluten-free for medical reasons. His gluten intolerance is so bad it has landed him in the hospital a few times. On the birthday party invitation, in bold lettering, it said, ‘GLUTEN-FREE PARTY.’ I learned they hired a pizza truck that makes all gluten-free pizzas, and I was honestly excited, as I love trying foods I’ve never had before,” he explained.

