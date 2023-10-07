He Finally Yelled At His Wife To “Act Like An Adult” Because He’s Sick Of Handling All The Cooking, Cleaning, And Paying Bills

When you share a home with someone, it can be difficult when someone doesn’t pull their weight in household duties.

One man recently yelled at his wife, who’s been acting immature and slacking with household chores.

He and his wife are in their early 30s and have been together for around ten years and married for two. When they first moved in together, they split their household duties somewhat evenly, with his wife taking on a few chores and him taking on the others while also cooking and paying the bills.

“The other tasks were picked up by whoever had free time,” he explained.

“Yet over the last few months, I have been struggling with the feeling I am the only grown adult in our home. I am the one who cooks, does the bills, and now prompts any deep cleaning. If my wife does cleaning now, she expects me to look at her work and tell her she did a good job. Almost like a kid wanted a gold star.”

On top of all that, anytime his wife contributes and looks for praise, she still doesn’t do a great job of taking care of the house.

Recently, he couldn’t help but snap after his wife didn’t put in any effort to take care of their home before going on a trip.

A little while back, she told him she’d like to go on a trip with him to his family’s lake house for a little getaway. His wife has always known that he likes the house to be nice and tidy before any trip, so they don’t have to worry about any mess upon returning.

He hoped his wife would take some initiative and help clean their house before their trip, but when he got home right before they were supposed to leave, he was super frustrated when he came home to a messy house.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.