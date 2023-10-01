He Found His Girlfriend In Bed With A Guy Who She Claimed Was Only Her Friend

This 28-year-old man’s girlfriend, 25, has a job working at a bar. They have been in a relationship for two years.

She developed a friendship with one of her regular patrons, 41.

He has visited his girlfriend while she’s working, and he’s met the man she’s friends with. They got along pretty well and would talk while hanging out at the bar.

His girlfriend then informed him one day that after she was done working, she was going to go out with her friend. She got pretty intoxicated, and her friend was sober.

“He drove her around downtown, and they went to a park to run around. He didn’t drop her off until 6 a.m.,” he said.

Right away, he told his girlfriend how uneasy this made him. He was worried and didn’t feel like she was taking her relationship with him into consideration.

In response, she said that she was just friends with the other man and that she knew he didn’t have a crush on her, either.

Throughout the next several months, his girlfriend was constantly hanging out with her friend, always just the two of them.

“I kept asking her to stop going on dates with another guy, and she would say, ‘It’s not a date if we don’t hook up.’ There were a few times I hung out with them, and it just felt awkward and like I was the third wheel,” he explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.