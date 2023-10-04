He Found Out That His Girlfriend Is $150,000 In Debt, And It’s Making Him Think Twice About A Future That Includes Her

This 27-year-old guy has a girlfriend the same age as him, and they have been together for a year so far.

His girlfriend is in the middle of finalizing a divorce from her ex-husband, and it recently came out that she’s in an insane amount of debt.

His girlfriend said to him that she has $90,000 in debt for car payments, has $10,000 of credit card debt, and owes $50,000 for a home equity loan since she and her ex-husband consolidated their credit card debt this way.

So, all in all, his girlfriend is $150,000 in debt.

“I assume she will get half of the debt (I need to ask. I honestly panicked), which seems crazy to me to be in 75k worth of debt and whatever they owe on their house,” he explained.

“She only has a part-time job, her husband was ok with her being a SAHM.”

“I’m not one to talk – I have 60k in student loans and a 10k car payment. I make about 80k, so I don’t feel stressed out by my payments and have about 30k saved between my personal savings and retirement.”

What’s really bothering him is that $60,000 of credit card debt alone (the $10,000 plus the $50,000 home equity loan) is not appropriate to him in any way.

His girlfriend has mentioned she wasn’t able to tell her ex-husband no when he wanted to purchase things since he always told her that he worked hard for his money, and that’s how the debt accumulated in the first place.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.