He Freaked Out On His Daughter After She Had Her Baby Because She Never Even Told Him That She Was Pregnant

Do you know someone who’s ever hidden a pregnancy?

Believe it or not, it happens often and is usually a traumatizing shock for parents.

One man recently blew up at his daughter after she hid her pregnancy from him and suddenly moved her boyfriend into his house.

He’s 47, and his 20-year-old daughter has been living with him. His daughter lost her job during the COVID-19 pandemic and never got a new one, as she spent most of her days moping around after losing her job.

His daughter’s been dating Gary, who is her age. He’s not that into Gary, as he doesn’t seem to have a job and is constantly over at his house playing video games and eating his food. Therefore, his lack of ambition always worried him.

But now, it looks like Gary will be in his life for quite a while.

“I’m not Gary’s biggest fan, but my daughter loves him, so I tolerate him and have always been polite to him,” he said.

“About a month ago, she went missing for a little over three days. While she does go out a fair bit without telling me, this was a lot longer than usual. I rang her mother and messaged Gary and any of her friends I could think of, and no one had seen her.”

Finally, he got a text message from Gary, which he assumed would explain where his daughter was. It sure did. Gary sent a picture of a baby and wrote, “Say hello to your grandson!”

