He Gave His Wife Money To Buy New Clothes, But She Spent It On Food, So He Screamed At Her To Stop Eating So Much And Said She Was Going To Become Obese

According to this guy, his wife comes from a “family of fat people.” He claims that most of the people in her family are bigger, and when he met his wife, he also thought she was “quite chubby.”

However, his wife’s doctor eventually recommended that she lose weight, and she did.

Still, he believes that his wife’s family just eats too much. Apparently, they always say, “What is eaten is what is safe,” which means that leaving “satisfied,” or full, is better than having a lot of material items.

“Because when you die, you will not be able to take them with you, but at least you enjoy a good meal when you are alive,” he explained.

So, his wife doesn’t like to purchase things like new clothing, shoes, makeup, or jewelry. Instead, she likes to just buy food and prefers to spend her funds on that as opposed to other things.

He doesn’t agree with this, though, since he’s realized that his wife no longer owns clothes that are in good condition. In fact, he claimed that most of his wife’s garments are discolored, have holes in them, or are just very obviously worn down.

That’s why he recently decided to give his wife a “good amount of money” to spend on some new clothes and shoes.

“And I must say that my wife has always been honest when it comes to money, so she gave me all the invoices,” he noted.

However, upon looking at the receipts, he realized that his wife had only used a quarter of the money to buy clothes. And with the rest of the funds, she just bought enough food for “several days” and, according to him, a lot of junk food.

