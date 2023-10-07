He Got Asked To Drive His Fiancée’s Maid Of Honor To The Airport At 5:00 A.M. The Day After Their Wedding, And He Thinks It’s Really Disrespectful

This 42-year-old man and his fiancée, 34, are getting married next week.

Since they’d been so busy with planning the wedding and running errands, they were recently hanging out on the couch and spending some time just resting together.

While he and his fiancée were hanging out, his fiancée’s maid of honor, Lisa, called.

She was talking to Lisa about some wedding details, and then she looked at him while she was still on the phone and told him that they needed to give Lisa a ride to the airport the morning after their wedding, telling him that her flight was at 8 a.m.

This meant that they would have to wake up at about 5 a.m. since the airport was a 35-minute drive away, and Lisa would have to be at the airport by around 6 a.m. so that she could make her flight.

“I said, ‘Really? We have to wake up at 5 a.m. the day after our wedding to give her a ride to the airport? How about I get her an Uber? Does that work?’ She gave me a death stare. I knew Lisa could hear what I was saying. Isn’t the day after your wedding supposed to be sleeping in, intimacy, and relaxation?” he said.

His fiancée is originally from the Philippines, and she’s been an American citizen for the last 13 years. She has her driver’s license, but she feels nervous driving on the highway, so the plan would be for him to drive Lisa to the airport, and his fiancée would come along for the ride.

Apparently, Lisa’s husband doesn’t want her to take an Uber to the airport because he doesn’t think that would be safe. He’s not positive that Lisa’s husband really feels that way, but this was what Lisa said.

“We live in Portland, Oregon, not Ciudad Juarez, Mexico,” he explained.

